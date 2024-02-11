GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Green Tribunal prohibits private builder from carrying out construction at night

The petition filed against KLP Projects India Limited and Veda Pile Foundation alleged that the foundation laying work for a multi-storey building has allegedly been a nuisance to senior citizens, students, and persons with ailments due to the high decibel level

February 11, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has restrained a private builder from carrying out construction activities during night time.

Hearing a petition filed by a resident of Kilpauk against KLP Projects India Limited and Veda Pile Foundation, a builder and a pile contractor respectively, whose foundation laying work for a multi-storey building has allegedly been a nuisance to senior citizens, students, and persons with ailments due to the high decibel level, the Bench referred to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, which specified that sound emitting construction equipment must not be used or operated during night time in residential areas and silence zones.

Night time, as per the Rules, is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The silence zone refers to an area, no less than 100 m, around hospitals, courts educational institutions, religious places, or any other institution declared by a competent authority. It was also stated that a hospital lies within the prohibited distance from the project site.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), after receiving a complaint from residents near the worksite, issued a show cause notice on January 14, wherein the Board specifically stated that the unit was carrying out the construction of a pile foundation for their project without obtaining a ‘Consent for Establishment’ from it. However, the builders did not respond to the TNPCB.

“Therefore, we are inclined to pass an order of interim injunction restraining Respondent No.7 (KLP Projects India Limited) and Respondent No.8 (Veda Pile Foundation) from carrying out the pile foundation work during night time, which is between 10.00 p.m. and 06.00 a.m.,” the Bench said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.