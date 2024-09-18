ADVERTISEMENT

National conference of anatomists held

Published - September 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 300 students from India and abroad participated in the recently concluded 45th National Conference of the Association of Anatomists - Tamil Nadu (AATN), at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 300 students from India and abroad participated in the recently concluded 45th National Conference of the Association of Anatomists - Tamil Nadu (AATN), at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. It was held under the theme — ‘‘A’ Trifecta of Innovation - Anatomy, AI and Advancement’. Over 160 presentations were made during the conference. P. Thangaraju, managing director, Centre for Medical Genetics, Chennai was the chief guest. President of AATN W.M.S. Johnson delivered the Dr. M M Cooper Oration, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US