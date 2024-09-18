GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National conference of anatomists held

Published - September 18, 2024 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Over 300 students from India and abroad participated in the recently concluded 45th National Conference of the Association of Anatomists - Tamil Nadu (AATN), at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre.

Over 300 students from India and abroad participated in the recently concluded 45th National Conference of the Association of Anatomists - Tamil Nadu (AATN), at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre.

Over 300 students from India and abroad participated in the recently concluded 45th National Conference of the Association of Anatomists - Tamil Nadu (AATN), at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. It was held under the theme — ‘‘A’ Trifecta of Innovation - Anatomy, AI and Advancement’. Over 160 presentations were made during the conference. P. Thangaraju, managing director, Centre for Medical Genetics, Chennai was the chief guest. President of AATN W.M.S. Johnson delivered the Dr. M M Cooper Oration, according to a press release.

