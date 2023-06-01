National Commission of Safai Karamcharis chairman M.Venkatesan holds review meeting

June 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Awareness must be created on the ban on workers engaged in hazardous cleaning of sewers or septic tanks for cleaning in Chennai, M. Venkatesan, chairman of National Commission of Safai Karamcharis, said in Chennai on Thursday.

Reviewing the steps taken by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for the rehabilitation of sanitation workers, he said awareness needs to be created on the legal implications of violation of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. Those violating the law and getting sewers and septic tanks cleaned without protective equipment can face imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to ₹2 lakh or both for the first time.

He instructed the water board officials to take action on establishments, including apartments, for such practice without prior approval and safety gear. Residents may contact the helpline 14420 to register such complaints.

Mr. Venkatesan said wages paid to sanitation workers must be increased every year apart from holding periodical health camps and provision of safety gears. He had earlier visited Puzhal and met the families of workers who died while cleaning septic tanks on May 15. He assured the families that compensation would be provided within the stipulated time, said a press release.