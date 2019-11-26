National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks report from TNSCB on houses for Urban homeless

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) to submit a report in connection with a signed petition, sent by the urban homeless in Parry’s Corner and surrounding areas, seeking houses in the TNSCB tenements in Moolakothalam.

In a letter to the TNSCB, the Commission has said that it has decided to look into the petition and wanted the Board to submit a report on the action taken within 20 days. Failing which, the Commission warned that it would issue summons to the TNSCB’s Managing Director to appear before it.

Recently, hundreds of urban homeless living in Parrys Corner and its surrounding areas took part in a signature campaign organised by the Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities. It was conducted to request the government to provide them houses in the TNSCB tenements in Moolakothalam.

K. Sarasa, based on whose petition the NCSC has taken action, said that there were hundreds of families living on the streets, with voter identity cards, ration cards and even Aadhaar cards, without a house for over three generations.

“Most of our children and grandchildren go to schools. We would like to see them lead a better life,” said Ms. Sarasa, 48, who lives on NSC Bose Road. Many others like her did not want houses in Perumbakkam as their livelihood would be affected.

“We work as loadmen and we start around 3 a.m. We cannot travel such a long distance so early everyday,” said M. Kumar, a platform dweller.

Hence they felt that if accommodations were provided in Moolakothalam, their livelihoods would not be affected. They were hopeful of getting houses as Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had promised them the same.