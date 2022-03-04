National Assessment and Accreditation Council peer team visits Madras School of Social Work

Special Correspondent March 04, 2022 19:34 IST

The inspection was done over two days in order to assess the institute’s performance for the fourth cycle

The peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visited the Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) in the city on two days to assess the performance of the institution for the fourth cycle. The team, comprising its chairperson Vandana Chakrabarti, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of SNDT University for Women, Mumbai; co-ordinator Zokait Luangi. I, head, Department of Clinical Psychology, Mizoram University; and member Rayagouda Patil, former Principal of KLE Society’s Lingaraj College, Belagavi, interacted with the residents of Karalapakkam, near Avadi, and Mangalapuram, near Chetpet, where the MSSW is running projects. During the exit meeting held on Friday, the team expressed their happiness and satisfaction about the performance of the college. They also suggested a few necessary steps for improvement for future development of the Institution, said a press release here.



