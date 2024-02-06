GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Art Gallery in Chennai opened for public

Chennai’s National Art Gallery, restored after a decade, showcases Indo-Saracenic architecture and paintings from various eras.

February 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Students viewing National Art Gallery at the Govt. Museum complex in Egmore on Tuesday.

Students viewing National Art Gallery at the Govt. Museum complex in Egmore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

After over a decade of restoration, the National Art Gallery at the Government Museum complex in Egmore was thrown open to the public on Tuesday by M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity and Tamil Development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the gallery, which was a fine example of Indo-Saracenic architecture, has paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, Mysore and Tanjore paintings and even paintings from the Mughal era. He said that the gallery was also called Victoria Hall.  

Along with the National Art Gallery, which has been restored by the Public Works Department, the Minister also opened a renovated Museum Theatre and a restaurant that will be managed by the TTDC. He said that around ₹19 crore had been spent on the works.

Egmore MLA I. Parandaman, Secretary Tourism, Tamil Development K. Manivasan and Commissioner of Museums M. Aravind also spoke.

At the Museum Theatre, works including renewal of old wooden chairs, colouring the art works, arresting seepage in the stage area and renewing wooden flooring were taken up at a cost of ₹1.50 crore.

The works at the National Art Gallery where the heritage structure had unevenly settled include providing continuous tone lintel, replacement of flooring, removing damaged roof and relaying lime brick concrete and construction of stormwater drains.

