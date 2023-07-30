NATHEALTH discusses areas to collaborate with in Tamil Nadu

July 30, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

NATHEALTH, a 11-year-old organisation founded to bring the healthcare ecosystem in India into one place, is looking at broadly aligning with States such as Tamil Nadu on public private partnerships (PPP) in infrastructure space, delivery of services, manufacturing and sharing of technical expertise on digital health, training, skill building and on issues that are researched (data analytics, issues around antimicrobial resistance, infant and maternal mortality), Siddhartha Bhattacharya, secretary general, NATHEALTH, said.

On its eighth roadshow, NATHEALTH, over the last couple of months, covered States including Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, he said during the roadshow in Chennai on Thursday. The roadshows brought together stakeholders to address the healthcare priorities of a State and chart a way forward.

Noting that deliberations were in progress for areas of engagement with Tamil Nadu, he said these were broad topics for alignment requiring an enabling ecosystem, governing policies and regulatory landscape.

“A broader thematic area is improving the supply side of healthcare at large. We can build as many hospitals as you like; but the other side is also important - creating more specialists, nurses and allied health workers,” he said.

Noting that the integration of private and public sectors was happening on many fronts, he said how those interfaces worked seamlessly for the benefit of the patients was important. “The overarching priority remains in being more efficient, more innovative,” he said.

All States, he said, were looking at strengthening, making their health systems more resilient, agile and vibrant. “It requires both the public and private sector to share their expertise and arrive at policies, regulatory frameworks, and partnership models that have evidence for both piloting and taking to scale,” he said.

Shravan Subramanyam, immediate past president, NATHEALTH, said: “Specifically, where I anticipate we will have engagement opportunities are in medical value travel and PPPs for access…We have the infrastructure, expertise and capability. We just have to work hand in hand.”

Talking about medical technology, he said that COVID-19 fundamentally transformed the way healthcare had been delivered. “Now we have the opportunity to learn from it and scale it up; whether that be in remote health, in point of care health or in senior care. We realised that not all healthcare interventions have to take place within the hospital, it could take place at home or in a community setting. So that is also something that we will be discussing on how we can promote different care methodology that does not rely purely on hospitals but hospitals have a major role to play, they will set the standard,” he said.

The roadshow, Mr. Bhattacharya said, was to understand the challenges and opportunities.

