Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore observes World Heart Day

G.V. Sampath, chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, having a word with other dignitaries at a seminar to mark World Heart Day.

Quick treatment and surgery can prevent loss of lives due to heart ailments, said Dr. Aron Sousa, Dean, College of Human Medicine, Michigan State University Medical College, U.S.

According to a press release, Dr. Sousa, who spoke at a seminar organised by Naruvi Hospitals to mark World Heart Day here on Tuesday, said smoking caused a majority of deaths. “It damages the nervous system, leading to heart dysfunction. Deaths could be prevented through treatment and surgery,” he said.

Dr. Jacob Jose, Medical Superintendent of Naruvi Hospitals, said that World Heart Day has been observed since 2000 in order to create awareness among the people about heart diseases. A total of 275 out of every 1,000 persons in India are affected by heart diseases, as against 235 out of 1,000 persons in the Western countries. Blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking are the chief contributory factors to heart diseases.

“Having the highest number of diabetics in the world, India is considered the diabetes capital of the world. Therefore, treatment for control of blood pressure, taking food which contains low cholesterol, avoiding smoking and walking for a minimum of 30 minutes a are essential to prevent heart ailments,” he said.

The theme of the seminar was ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’. On the occasion, Dr. Sousa distributed prizes to the winners of the essay and elocution competitions. G.V. Sampath, chairman, Naruvi Hospitals; vice-chairperson Anitha Sampath took part, the release said.