Chennai

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu to host webinar on Sunday

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 29, 2022 18:09 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:09 IST

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly host a webinar on “Obstructive Sleep Apnea – Get Your Night’s Sleep Back” on July 31 at 11.30 a.m. as part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

T. V. Rajagopal, consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; will speak on “What is obstructive sleep apnea and why do we need to diagnose?”

Niranjana Sreedevi N., consultant, Internal Medicine, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; and Abhishek Goyal, Additional Professor, Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, Bhopal will discuss “Obesity – How do we deal with it?” and “What do we do in the sleep lab and what are the treatment options?” respectively.

