Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu to host webinar on Sunday

July 29, 2022 18:09 IST

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly host a webinar on “Obstructive Sleep Apnea – Get Your Night’s Sleep Back” on July 31 at 11.30 a.m. as part of The Hindu Wellness Series.

T. V. Rajagopal, consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; will speak on “What is obstructive sleep apnea and why do we need to diagnose?”

Niranjana Sreedevi N., consultant, Internal Medicine, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore; and Abhishek Goyal, Additional Professor, Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, Bhopal will discuss “Obesity – How do we deal with it?” and “What do we do in the sleep lab and what are the treatment options?” respectively.

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3zgqF2d or scan the QR Code.