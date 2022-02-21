Narrow escape for pregnant woman as ambulance rams lorry
She did not suffer any injury and was delivered of a child in a hospital
A pregnant woman on board an 108 ambulance escaped unhurt when the vehicle rammed a stationary garbage lorry in Arumbakkam early on Monday. The ambulance was on the way to Government Medical College Hospital. The crew of the ambulance were injured.
The police said the ambulance was on Tiruveedhi Amman Temple Street after picking up Asira Begum, 27, from Mangadu, when it met with the accident. Passersby rushed Ms. Begum, ambulance driver Murugakumar and paramedical staff Mangaleshwari to the hospital in another ambulance. The woman was delivered of a baby at the hospital.
