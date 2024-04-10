Narendra Modi’s visits to Tamil Nadu rattles DMK, says BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan

April 10, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The “magnificent roadshow” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai has reflected the love and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu and it rattled the DMK and its leader, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, contended BJP national spokesperson C.R. Kesavan on Wednesday.

Responding to the remarks made by Mr. Stalin, during an election campaign at Sivaganga on Tuesday, that the Prime Minister is visiting the State like a bird sanctuary only during election season, Mr. Kesavan said, “The people of Tamil Nadu have realised the empty rhetoric of secularism and social justice of the DMK. The real social justice and secularism has been assured by Modiji through his non-discriminatory delivery of developmental programmes to Tamil Nadu, worth over ₹ 11 lakh crore.”

He also charged the political parties in the INDIA bloc as an “opportunistic den of jackals. They have got together to further their family interest. “Why did Mr. Stalin not condemn the remarks made his party against Sanatana Dharma? Is it not the politics of division?” he asked.

He said in March 2023, 14 opposition parties petitioned the Supreme Court to ensure that the Central agencies don’t target political opponents. However, the apex court rejected the petition and they subsequently withdrew it.

Mr. Kesavan also listed some of the Central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA scheme, and PM Awas Yojana and said, “All these schemes have been implemented focussing on women empowerment.” However, the DMK had promised total prohibition in the State if the party was voted to power. But it failed to do so.

“The government increased its revenue by selling Tasmac liquor. Women are most affected by this. People are convinced that Modi ki guarantee is the vaccine to defeat the DMK virus of misrule and its failed promises,” said Mr. Kesavan.

