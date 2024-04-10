GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narendra Modi’s visits to Tamil Nadu rattles DMK, says BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan

The people of Tamil Nadu have realised the empty rhetoric of secularism and social justice of the DMK, he says

April 10, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
C.R. Kesavan

C.R. Kesavan

The “magnificent roadshow” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai has reflected the love and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu and it rattled the DMK and its leader, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, contended BJP national spokesperson C.R. Kesavan on Wednesday.

Responding to the remarks made by Mr. Stalin, during an election campaign at Sivaganga on Tuesday, that the Prime Minister is visiting the State like a bird sanctuary only during election season, Mr. Kesavan said, “The people of Tamil Nadu have realised the empty rhetoric of secularism and social justice of the DMK. The real social justice and secularism has been assured by Modiji through his non-discriminatory delivery of developmental programmes to Tamil Nadu, worth over ₹ 11 lakh crore.”

He also charged the political parties in the INDIA bloc as an “opportunistic den of jackals. They have got together to further their family interest. “Why did Mr. Stalin not condemn the remarks made his party against Sanatana Dharma? Is it not the politics of division?” he asked.

He said in March 2023, 14 opposition parties petitioned the Supreme Court to ensure that the Central agencies don’t target political opponents. However, the apex court rejected the petition and they subsequently withdrew it.

Mr. Kesavan also listed some of the Central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA scheme, and PM Awas Yojana and said, “All these schemes have been implemented focussing on women empowerment.” However, the DMK had promised total prohibition in the State if the party was voted to power. But it failed to do so.

“The government increased its revenue by selling Tasmac liquor. Women are most affected by this. People are convinced that Modi ki guarantee is the vaccine to defeat the DMK virus of misrule and its failed promises,” said Mr. Kesavan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.