Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID seize 93 kg of methaqualone worth ₹23.25 crore, arrest two persons

In addition, they have seized 97 kg of a white amorphous powder, the nature of which is yet to ascertained. Efforts are on to unearth the entire chain of accused involved in drug peddling, says Additional Director-General of Police

January 27, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar
Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director-General of Police, briefing journalists about the seizure of the drugs in Chennai on Saturday. Inspector-General of Police, Enforcement, A. Radhika is also seen.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director-General of Police, briefing journalists about the seizure of the drugs in Chennai on Saturday. Inspector-General of Police, Enforcement, A. Radhika is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday seized 93 kg of methaqualone and arrested two suspects. The market value of the seized contraband is approximately ₹23.25 crore, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Crime & Enforcement, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said.

Acting on a specific input that a gang was in possession of psychotropic substances and was trying to sell it in the grey market, a special team secured Neelamegan, 50, of Tiruvottiyur, and seized 25 kg of methaqualone, a white crystalline substance. The team also arrested another accused, Samsudeen, 33, of Villivakkam, and seized 68 kg of methaqualone from his house.

Preliminary examination with a field test kit gave positive result for methaqualone, a psychotropic substance under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

In addition, Mr. Aggarwal said 97 kg of a white amorphous powder was seized. The nature of this powder was being ascertained through laboratory tests. The NIB-CID registered a case and efforts were on to unearth the entire chain of accused involved in drug peddling.

In the last three months, 300 joint teams of the police and the Food Safety Department were formed to conduct checks near educational institutions to prevent the sale of banned tobacco products. The teams seized a total of 90,000 kg of banned tobacco substances and imposed a penalty of ₹4 crore on the suspects. As many as 8,200 shops were sealed in this regard, Mr. Aggarwal said.

The NIB-CID in a press release requested the public to share information on the illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by dialling the helpline number 10581. Information can also be shared via WhatsApp on 9498410581 or through e-mail: spnibcid@gmail.com

