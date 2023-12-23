Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 54 kg of methamphetamine from suspected drug peddler

December 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 54 kg of methamphetamine from a suspected drug peddler here on Friday.

In a press release the NCB said Udayakumar, a Sri Lankan national, was summoned for questioning on suspicion that he was trying to smuggle methamphetamine to Sri Lanka, and 2 kg of the drug was seized from his possession. In the follow-up to this case, the central drug law enforcing agency arrested Akbar Ali of Perambur and seized 54 kg of methamphetamine, which he had concealed in a hideout. The contraband was sourced from Myanmar via Moreh in Manipur and meant for smuggling into Sri Lanka.

In 2023, the NCB, Chennai zone, made a seizure of 65.061 kg of methamphetamine and 3,338.018 kg of ganja, which the accused had procured for smuggling to Sri Lanka. As many as 67 suspects involved in the drug network were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.