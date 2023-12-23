GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 54 kg of methamphetamine from suspected drug peddler

As many as 67 suspects involved in the drug network were arrested in 2023

December 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 54 kg of methamphetamine from a suspected drug peddler here on Friday.

In a press release the NCB said Udayakumar, a Sri Lankan national, was summoned for questioning on suspicion that he was trying to smuggle methamphetamine to Sri Lanka, and 2 kg of the drug was seized from his possession. In the follow-up to this case, the central drug law enforcing agency arrested Akbar Ali of Perambur and seized 54 kg of methamphetamine, which he had concealed in a hideout. The contraband was sourced from Myanmar via Moreh in Manipur and meant for smuggling into Sri Lanka. 

In 2023, the NCB, Chennai zone, made a seizure of 65.061 kg of methamphetamine and 3,338.018 kg of ganja, which the accused had procured for smuggling to Sri Lanka. As many as 67 suspects involved in the drug network were arrested.

Top News Today

