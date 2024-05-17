Narcotic drugs and weapon culture are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

The usage of narcotic drugs and activities of criminals are on the rise in Tamil Nadu and the ruling DMK has failed to curb them, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told mediapersons here on Thursday.

According to her, in the last three years in the State, activities of hired goons had increased. “Ready availability of narcotic drugs in many areas, and weapon culture have led to an increase in the number of murder and robbery cases,” she said, adding that the DMK government was reluctant to trace the culprits who had mixed human faeces in an overhead tank that supplied water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district in December 2022.

She also wondered whether the State government was prepared to face the rain. The number of dengue cases have increased in 10 districts. The government should take preventive measures to control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases and ensure the safety of people, she added.