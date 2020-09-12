Narayanasamy slams Centre for holding NEET

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday criticised the Centre for its decision to go ahead with National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) despite objection from some State governments.

Addressing a press conference through live streaming, the Chief Minister said the conduct of the exam would deprive students from poor families of a chance to pursue a career in medicine.

A majority of the students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were following the State board syllabus and the curriculum for NEET suited CBSE students better. Students of State board schools were scared of taking the test, he said and added that the Centre was responsible for the distress faced by students. “I have repeatedly raised objection to the conduct of the exam. I wrote two or three letters to the Prime Minister asking him to reconsider the decision to hold the entrance test. The BJP-led Central government will have to face the wrath of people in Puducherry in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

On COVID-19 management in U.T., the Chief Minister said the government had directed all health care centres in the Union Territory, including private clinics, to furnish details about people who get regular treatment for chronic diseases with the Health Department. The government wanted to bring down the death rate by making early intervention among elders, he said.