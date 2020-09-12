Narayanasamy slams Centre for holding NEET

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday criticised the Centre for its decision to go ahead with National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) despite objection from some State governments.
Addressing a press conference through live streaming, the Chief Minister said the conduct of the exam would deprive students from poor families of a chance to pursue a career in medicine.
A majority of the students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were following the State board syllabus and the curriculum for NEET suited CBSE students better. Students of State board schools were scared of taking the test, he said and added that the Centre was responsible for the distress faced by students. “I have repeatedly raised objection to the conduct of the exam. I wrote two or three letters to the Prime Minister asking him to reconsider the decision to hold the entrance test. The BJP-led Central government will have to face the wrath of people in Puducherry in the next Assembly elections,” he said.
On COVID-19 management in U.T., the Chief Minister said the government had directed all health care centres in the Union Territory, including private clinics, to furnish details about people who get regular treatment for chronic diseases with the Health Department. The government wanted to bring down the death rate by making early intervention among elders, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath