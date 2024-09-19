Narayana Group of Schools to host ‘World Records Festival’ on September 22

Narayana Group of Schools will host the ‘Narayana World Records Festival 2024,’ featuring two simultaneous world record attempts in Chennai and Madurai on September 22.

Two events — the longest Thirukkural recitation marathon and one pertaining to a spellathon — would be organised at multiple venues. It will involve 8,100 students from pre-primary I to Class V across 19 branches in Chennai and one branch in Madurai. The Hindu In School is the media partner.

The record attempts will be certified by 65 adjudicators from the Elite World Records Academy, the India Records Academy and the Tamilan Book of Records.

About 7,700 students from pre-primary I to Class V will attempt a world record in the ‘longestThirukkural recitation marathon’. They will recite the Thirukkural across 42 venues simultaneously, according to a release.

In the spellathon event, about 500 students from Classes 1-V would participate in three different venues. They will spell words dictated by the adjudicators. Each student would spell a minimum of 50 words within a span of four minutes, it said.

The Spellathon aims at sharpening the students’ linguistic proficiency and developing analytical skills. A citation ceremony will be held on September 28 and 29 at the Anna Centenary Auditorium in Chennai. The event will be organised by the School’s Director, Ponguru Sharani, and the School’s Academic Head, K. Lakshmi Samyuktha.

Schools looking to break world records may email to talenthuntindia19@gmail.com.

