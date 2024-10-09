Narayana Group of Schools achieves two world records

The Narayana Group of Schools in Tamil Nadu hosted the ‘Narayana World Records Festival 2024’, and achieved two world records.

The event featured the ‘Longest Thirukkural Recitation Marathon by a Team (Multiple Venues)‘ and the ‘Most Participants in a Spellathon at Multiple Locations’, which were held on September 22.

The event brought together 8,384 students from Pre-Primary I - Grade VIII across 19 branches in Chennai and one branch in Madurai.

The achievements were officially certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records. The Hindu In School was the media partner for a talent hunt by Amazing Worldwide Achievers Limited.

For the Thirukkural recitation, as many as 7,827 students, including 36 students with special needs, joined from across 41 venues in the country. The recitation spanned 342 hours, 13 minutes, and 3 seconds.

The Spellathon event spanned four venues and brought together 557 registered students from Grade I - V. Each student had to correctly spell out between 50 and 90 words in five minutes.