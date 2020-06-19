Napier bridge gets a new epoxy-based coat of paint

CHENNAI

The final coat will restore the bridge’s arches to their original white colour

In an effort to keep the 150-year-old Napier Bridge from getting corroded, the Chennai Corporation is giving it coats of epoxy-based paint.

The work began a few days ago, and now with its third coat, the bridge’s arches look brown. The next and final coat would restore its white colour.

Official sources in the civic body said that this coat will fill up all the pores on the surface. Since the bridge is close to the coast, this paint is necessary. In future, at least for a couple of years, the plain white coat would be enough, the sources added.

The work on the 149-metre-long bridge is being carried out at a cost of ₹40 lakh and will be completed soon.

The bridge, named after Napier, the governor of the then Madras Presidency, was built in 1869. A new bridge was built in 1999 with a 10.5-metre-wide carriageway on the western side. The eastern side carriageway has a width of 9.75 metre.