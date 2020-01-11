Nano composting centre opened at Thiruvanmiyur

A compact facility with provisions for nano composting and material recovery has been set up on the premises of the Corporation unit office belonging to wards 180, 181 and 182 in Zone 13 (Adyar) at Karamarajar Street in Thiruvanmiyur. The unit was recently inaugurated by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash. The Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), GCC, Alby John was also present on the occasion. The facility is adorned with plants that are being raised in upcylced tyres. “These are tyres seized during our inspection drive to check water stagnation and mosquito breeding,” says a GCC official. These tyres are filled with soil to grow these plants.

At Besant Nagar

Similarly, a micro-composting centre and material recovery facility have been set up by GCC at ward 176 in Besant Nagar. The capacity of this micro-composting centre is 85 mc; and the MRF has separate compartments for placing various recyclable waste items including paper, plastics, clothes and glass items. The facility has a shredder and sieving machine.