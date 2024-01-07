Nanmangalam Reserve Forest in the suburb, a world unto itself

January 07, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

One of Chennai’s two reserve forests, the Nanmangalam scrub forest in the southern suburb, is a world unto itself. The 320-hectare protected area along Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, marked by hillocks bordering the reserve, has a diverse range of flora and aves, remnants of abandoned quarries, thickets and shrubs.

Nanmangalam RF is a Tropical Dry Evergreen Forest — with shrubs and soil suited to short windows of rainfall that Chennai receives in the monsoon, trees growing not more than four metres, wax-coated leaves that help them adapt to higher temperatures. The forest also has eucalyptus and red sanders trees. A haven for bird lovers, one has to keep their sense of sight and sound extra sharp in Nanmangalam as, unlike birdwatching in a wetland where flocks of birds gather, small terrestrial aves strut and fly with a constant tune of bird calls here.

A sight to behold

When The Hindu joined a team of nature enthusiasts to explore the reserve forest with Care Earth Trust, a conservation organisation, on December 4, a common woodshrike perched on vegetation welcomed the curious onlookers. The team went on to see Spotted doves, Blue-faced malkoha, Oriental darter, Scaly-breasted munia, Blue-tailed bee-eater, Rufous treepie, Rose-ringed parakeet, White-browed bulbul, Red-whiskered bulbul, Yellow-billed babbler, Common tailorbird, Jungle prinia, and more. The much famed and shy Great horned owl or Bengal eagle-owl, however, could not be spotted.

The scrub forest is punctuated with vivid flowers — the arresting Gloriosa superba, also known as flame lily or senganthal, the State flower of Tamil Nadu; pink touch-me-nots, white flowers of Eriocaulon heterolepis strewn like pearls on the ground; and the carnivorous Drosera (sundews).

ADVERTISEMENT

Several external threats

Being an urban forest, Nanmangalam RF has had to face several external threats in the form of sand quarrying and poaching. According to an article published in The Hindu on July 27, 1998, illegal sand quarrying, cutting of vegetation and cleaning of vehicles ate into some of the reserve forests located on the outer periphery of the city. Such illegal activities have greatly reduced after the government declared it a reserve forest.

However, in 2021, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. proposed to convert 1.569 hectares of the reserve forest for non-forestry use for an alignment in the phase-II of its rail work thatconnects Madhavaram in the north to Sholinganallur in the south.

Conservationists pointed out that this would affect the eagle owl nesting site. The National Green Tribunal intervened and ordered that the CMRL get all necessary permissions from the Forest Department before proceeding.

This proposal is not yet approved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.