Nanganallur Road Metro Station renamed ‘OTA - Nanganallur Road Metro Station’

Updated - October 24, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nanganallur Road Metro Station is part of the phase-I stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail project | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Nanganallur Road Metro Station has been renamed ‘OTA Nanganallur Road Metro Station’. The station is part of the phase-I stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) Project, as per a government order.

During the 26th meeting of the High Power Committee held on July 25, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, the committee recommended the renaming of the Nanganallur Road Metro Station to OTA Metro Station under phase-I of the CMRL project. The Managing Director of CMRL submitted his proposal based on the requests of military authorities and Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area for the committee’s consideration and recommendation.

