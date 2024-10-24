GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nanganallur Road Metro Station renamed ‘OTA - Nanganallur Road Metro Station’

Updated - October 24, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Nanganallur Road Metro Station is part of the phase-I stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail project

The Nanganallur Road Metro Station is part of the phase-I stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail project | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Nanganallur Road Metro Station has been renamed ‘OTA Nanganallur Road Metro Station’. The station is part of the phase-I stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) Project, as per a government order.

During the 26th meeting of the High Power Committee held on July 25, under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, the committee recommended the renaming of the Nanganallur Road Metro Station to OTA Metro Station under phase-I of the CMRL project. The Managing Director of CMRL submitted his proposal based on the requests of military authorities and Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area for the committee’s consideration and recommendation.

Published - October 24, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.