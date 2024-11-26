Nanganallur Metro Station renamed to honour Army

The Nanganallur Metro Station was renamed as OTA-Nanganallur Road Metro Station on Monday.

Built under the 45-km phase I Metro project, the station forms a part of the Blue Line, located near the Officers Training Academy (OTA). The renaming was done to recognise the significant role of the Indian Army, and pay tributes to soldiers.

The decision to this effect was taken at the 26th High Power Committee meeting on the request of military authorities.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), urged the military association to encourage its cadets and officers to use public transport facility.

Lieutenant General K.S. Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, said: “Three months back, I met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and mentioned that the [renaming] will help the public connect with the Indian Army and the OTA. It is a collective effort, and a lot of people came together to make this happen.”