Nandini Azad, president, Working Women’s Forum (India) and the Indian Cooperative Network for Women, spoke at the inaugural session of the G20 Social Summit that was held in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, on November 14, 2024, a press release said. Brazil’s First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes, and Brazil’s Minister of Women Cida Gonçalves were among those who were present at the event.