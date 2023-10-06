HamberMenu
Nandini Azad re-elected to International Raiffeisen Board

October 06, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nandini Azad, president of the Indian Co-operative Network for Women (ICNW) and the Working Women’s Forum (India), has been re-elected to the International Raiffeisen Union (IRU) Board for the second term on Friday.

On September 2018, she was the first woman to join the IRU Board, according to a press release. The IRU, a worldwide association of national cooperative organisations that is regarded as ‘Father of Cooperatives’, has 53 member organisations, including those from Switzerland, Kenya, India, the Netherlands, France and Austria and plays a crucial role to advance cooperative ideals and practices on a global scale.

Initially, she was a special invitee to the Raiffeisen Board on gender diversity and she played an important role in championing the cause of greater inclusion and representation of women in the cooperative sector.

“With a career spanning three decades, Ms. Azad has consistently made significant contributions to fields such as gender equality, cooperatives, poverty alleviation, development and financial inclusion,” the release said.

Ms. Azad is a Global Coordinator of Cooperatives, a prestigious nomination by the World Farmers Organisation in Rome. She has served as elected vice-chairperson and chairperson of the International Cooperative Alliance – Asia Pacific Women’s Committee (ICA-AP), an apex organisation for cooperatives worldwide.

