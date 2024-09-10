GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nandini Azad presented with Universal Icon Achiever Award 2024

Updated - September 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Nandini Azad

Nandini Azad

Dr. Nandini Azad, Global Board Member of International Raiffeisen Union (IRU), was presented the Universal Icon Achiever Award 2024, recently. She was honoured by Indian Solidarity Council, New Delhi, in Vietnam on August 30. Dr. Azad was recognised for her outstanding contribution to social work, specifically in empowering and uplifting economically disadvantaged women. She has been leading the Working Women’s Forum (India) (WWF-I) and the Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW), headquartered in Chennai, a vast network of over 6,15,000 women members across the Southern States. The WWF-I and ICNW are globally recognised for embodying the ‘Gender and Equity Model’ that challenges and counters the oppressive pillars of caste, class, and gender discrimination.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:39 pm IST

