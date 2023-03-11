Nandanam canal spruced up 

March 11, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

The smallest needle in the dial has just glanced off ‘4’, and those ferrying their children back from school are cooling the tyres of their motorcycles. A gigantic mobile hydraulic lift is holding up these residents of Sathyamoorthy Nagar. On the side where the massive arm of the lift is swinging, those leaving their homestead to be about some business are also cooling their tyres. Where one expects exasperation, there is just curiosity, as they are engrossed in an operation they know they will not be treated to, every day. The hydraulic lift has snatched a tiny Bobcat loader as firmly as a raptor would its prey in its talons, and is slowly releasing it in the Nandanam Canal.

Before the machine could wade into the canal, a set of footsoldiers in this operation had — conservancy workers, they plugged away at the garbage with their rakes and brooms, and heaped it up in small pile-ups. The Bobcat would pick up these heaps of garbage.

Right below an open gate, one providing access to the canal, a ladder leans against the wall of the canal. The conservancy workers had used it to descend into the canal for the cleaning operation.

S Karpagam, a resident, is effusive in her praise of their work.

“They have been thorough-going with the cleaning,” she gushes. “We have just one request — the gate should be kept properly locked after this for the safety of children; they always have a look-in at the canal.”

It may be noted that earlier in these pages The Hindu Downtown had drawn attention to the squalor marking the Nandanam Canal (maintained by Greater Chennai Corporation) and asked why it should not be kept clean at all times of the year, not just ahead of the monsoon.