‘Namma Pasanga Angadi’ showcases products by persons with special needs

International Chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and his wife Aruna Anand at the inauguration of Namma Pasanga Angadi in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Over 80 products such as doormats, laptop bags and shopping on display

Twenty-four-year old Prem and 23-year-old Sugan, both with intellectual disability, are excited to display the colourful doormats that they have weaved. Like them, many persons with special needs have put up over 80 products at the “Namma Pasanga Angadi”, which was inaugurated at Vidya Sagar on Saturday.

Mangala Kumari, head of production and vocational training centre, said a wide variety of products, including doormats, laptop bags, shopping bags, water bottle bags, scribbling pads, cups, bowls, saucers, art and crafts, fridge magnets, coasters and key chains have been made by persons with intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism and multiple disabilities.

“There are over 20 stalls and people from different NGOs and individuals with different types of disabilities have showcased their products here,” she said.

Uma K.S., coordinator, HRD Training, Vidya Sagar, said these products were unique and a lot of effort had gone behind making each item. “This makes a world of difference for the community. They get motivated during this process because they have created something. Most importantly, they come to know they can also support and contribute to their family in some way,” she said.

The two-day event will conclude on September 18.