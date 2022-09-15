‘Namma Pasanga Angadi’ on September 17 and 18

Vidya Sagar, formerly Spastics Society of India, will host its annual mela, “Namma Pasanga Angadi”, on September 17 and 18.

A variety of unique products made by persons with special needs will be sold at the event. This year, the mela will have over 20 stalls by NGOs as well as stalls by individuals who are coming together to showcase their products.

Namma Pasanga Angadi will be inaugurated by Chess legend Viswanathan Anand. The mela will begin at 12.15 p.m. and will go on till 7 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday on the Vidya Sagar premises at No. 1, Ranjith Road, Kotturpuram.