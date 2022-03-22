‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ revives hopes of folk artistes

March 22, 2022 16:48 IST

Several performances staged as part of the event organised by State government

G. Natraj, from Salem, almost gave up practising ‘silambam’ last year after the COVID-19 pandemic deprived him of all opportunities. “From practice to performance, we depend on public spaces. Initially, we didn’t take this pandemic seriously, but we slowly realised that it was taking away our livelihood. The last two years were sheer hell,” he said.

D. Kumar, a ‘therukoothu’ artiste from Kundaiyarthandalam village in Tiruvannamalai district, planned to teach this art to his son. Not any more. After COVID-19 struck, he decided that his son should study and head to a city for a job. “I’m the fifth generation artiste in my family. We nearly lost hope to perform,” he said.

‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ helped to revive the hopes of hundreds of artistes like them. Several performances of folk art forms, such as ‘karagam’ and ‘silambam’, were staged as part of the event organised by the Departments of Art and Culture and Tourism on Monday.

B. Chandramohan, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, said the event was held to revive the folk art. “The artistes went through hardship these two years. Now, we want to popularise folk art and give it the same importance as any other mainstream art form. Such events are usually conducted on a small scale; but this time we wanted to celebrate it like a grand cultural spectacle,” he said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that at a time when folk art was losing its identity and recognition owing to the pandemic, such events encouraged the artistes.