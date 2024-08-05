GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namma ooru: ‘Drums’ Sivamani on the city he grew up in

Published - August 05, 2024 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Drums’ Sivamani

‘Drums’ Sivamani | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

‘Drums’ Sivamani, percussionist and musician, goes down the memory lane of the city he grew up in.

“It’s great to be in Madras, Chennai, because I’ve grown up here in this place. My friends, my family, my amma Lakshmi Anandan, my thambi Prem, Mohanapriya, my friend A.R. Rahman, and Ilaiyaraaja sir, T. Rajendar, my musician friends Chinna, Raja, Ishwar, Andrew. It’s a great city because you don’t get all this in America. If I go there, I immediately return because India is the best, especially Chennai.

“When I used to come to Kodambakkam with my father S.M. Anandan, there was no bridge. There used to be a railway track, I remember well, it must have been in the early 60s. Later, when the bridge was built, I travelled on it to go to recording sessions in Ilaiyaraaja sir’s studio and [studios of] T. Rajendran sir, A.V. Mahadevan sir, Pugazhendhi sir, and many Malayalam music directors [such as] K.J. Joy, A.T. Ummen, Shyam uncle, and Tyagaraja master.

“Kodambakkam meant studios. Back in the day, people used to wait near the railway gate in Kodambakkam to catch a glimpse of MGR. sir and Sivaji sir going in their cars because they had to stop near the gate if a train was approaching.

“Now, the city is so improved. There have been so many developments. On East Coast Road; when I used to live in Neelankarai, it was a quiet place. Now, it’s full of flats and lots of things are happening. Lots of improvement. So, that’s great. Chennai, namma ooru. This is our city.”

To watch the full video, scan the QR code.

