Chennai residents share monsoon and flood woes at ‘Namma Chennai, Namma heroes’ event

December induces anxiety each year, many shift to other places in fear of floods and its damages, said speakers at the ‘Namma Chennai Namma Heroes’ talk, organised by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Chennai Climate Action Group (CCAG), Reached the Unreached and Visai, in Egmore on Sunday.

The talk featured S. Vishanth of Ennore Solidarity Group and Singaravelan Padippagam, Sarath Kumar of Vyasai Thozhargal, and M.Santhiya and M.Mercy of Perumbakkam of IRCDUC, who elaborated on the issues prevailing in their respective areas.

Mr. Sarath Kumar explained how Vyasai Thozhargal was conceived based on the hardships and challenges faced by its members. He mentioned that many people are still reluctant to admit that they are from Vyasarpadi due to the prejudice they face, which is similar to the discrimination based on caste, religion, or race. He claimed that Dr. Ambedkar Pagutharivu Padasalai provided shelter to nearly 200 people during last year’s floods. The association also assisted the families of those who passed away during the December 2023 inundation.

Mr. Vishanth from Nettukuppam stated that the Kosasthalaiyar and Buckingham canals prevented severe inundation caused by the tsunami in 2004. However, these waterbodies have reduced in size now and are filled with ash discharge from industries, he said. According to him, officials and government representatives are still denying the harmful impact caused by the oil spill and ammonia gas leak in December 2023. Despite new industries coming up in North Chennai, there has been no livelihood development, he added.

During the recent power outage caused by a fire in Manali, power supply was restored to Central Chennai hours before it was restored in Manali and other parts of North Chennai, participants claimed.

Ms. Mercy said that she has been a resident of the Perumbakkam housing board complex only since 2017, after being evicted along with many other families from the banks of the Cooum river along Greams Road. “None of the basic amenities were provided. Our income and pension were affected as we were shifted overnight to a place 35 km away... The complexes were flooded due to their proximity to a wetland. Also, we did not face any reptile infestation while on Greams Road, unlike here where it is rampant,” she said.

Ms. Santhiya said that the place also needs a maternity care hospital since pregnant women are forced to travel to Chengalpattu or to core Chennai for deliveries and sometimes there are mishaps leading to fatalities.