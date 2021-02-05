Name transfer to be done online from April 1

Tangedco has finalised the procedure for making name transfer for electricity connections through online mode. The online facility for domestic consumers is proposed to be launched on April 1.
A senior official of Tangedco said a detailed instruction manual, approved by the Chairman and Managing Director, had been issued to the technical branch to simplify the name transfer of electricity connections.
The official said name transfers for sale, partition, settlement and gift of premises and due to death of owners can be done by the section officers on the same day of receiving the applications along with supporting documents and fees.
The work flow for the name transfer has been clearly provided to the officials, in which Aadhaar, PAN card, ration card or driving licences, could be furnished.
The process will not take more than a week if all documents are in order.
