‘Name Metro station after ₹5 doctor’

15 November 2021 01:11 IST

Residents of north Chennai will hold a signature drive in 10 places, demanding that one of the Metro Rail’s stations be given the name of ‘₹5 doctor’ S. Jayachandran, as he was among the foremost of the people, who campaigned for bringing the mass rapid transit system to the northern parts of the city.

The doctor, who died three years ago, charged just ₹5 for treating the underprivileged.

A press release said members of the Royapuram Roundup Group decided that it would be apt to rename a station to honour him. They have sent a representation to Chennai Metro Rail Limited with the proposal. But the organisation responded saying the request will be considered by the government at an appropriate time.

