Chennai

‘Name Metro station after ₹5 doctor’

Residents of north Chennai will hold a signature drive in 10 places, demanding that one of the Metro Rail’s stations be given the name of ‘₹5 doctor’ S. Jayachandran, as he was among the foremost of the people, who campaigned for bringing the mass rapid transit system to the northern parts of the city.

The doctor, who died three years ago, charged just ₹5 for treating the underprivileged.

A press release said members of the Royapuram Roundup Group decided that it would be apt to rename a station to honour him. They have sent a representation to Chennai Metro Rail Limited with the proposal. But the organisation responded saying the request will be considered by the government at an appropriate time.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai Metro Rail
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 1:11:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/name-metro-station-after-5-doctor/article37496001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY