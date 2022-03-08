‘Nam Palli, Nam Perumai’ to revamp school management committees

The School Education Department launched the ‘Nam Palli Nam Perumai’ (Our School Our Pride) initiative on Tuesday. It is aimed at restructuring school management committees at government schools.

“While school management committees have been functioning for a while now, we want to better the system. Parents and community participation, as a whole, is essential for schools to function well. We want to create awareness of the importance of being part of this committee,” Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

The revamped committee will aim to understand and assess the needs of a school, ensure community participation and chalk out the steps to be taken to ensure quality education is accessible to students.

The SMC will have 20 members, and a parent will head it. Fifty per cent of the committee should be women, and a parent of a child with special needs should be part of the committee as an office-bearer, the Minister said.

On March 20, the Department will conduct a widespread exercise wherein schools across the State will schedule meetings with parents and members of the public on the formation of committees. Around 52 lakh parents across 37,000 schools are expected to participate, and this would be a milestone, the Department said.

Increasing student enrolment, ensuring that students continue attending school, creating a conducive environment for learning and improving infrastructure are among the areas that the committees will focus on and collect information about. They will seek to address shortcomings through solutions that they themselves draw up.

At the Anna Centenary Library on Tuesday, Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi flagged off an awareness drive. Under it, folk music and dance performers will visit villages over the next two weeks and speak about the importance of an effective school management committee to teachers, parents and the community at large. Cultural performances, posters, and a catchy promotional song will be used in getting this message across.