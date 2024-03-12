ADVERTISEMENT

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty receives Lifetime Achievement Award

March 12, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Chennai

Sumithra Prasad of Dorai Foundation gets award for bringing child mental health issues into the mainstream at 6th edition of The Humanitarian Awards

The Hindu Bureau

The awardees and dignitaries at the sixth edition of the Humanitarian Awards held in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two people were honoured at the sixth edition of The Humanitarian Awards held in Chennai. It is an effort to put the spotlight on the prevention of child sexual abuse and campaigns for child rights. While Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sumithra Prasad of Dorai Foundation was presented an award for bringing child mental health issues into the mainstream and working with those with autism and dyslexia.

Speaking at the event, politician and event organiser Apsara Reddy said: “We bring the focus on activists and educationists working towards child rights. There is remarkable work happening across south India, but there is less focus on the work of grassroots activists. We need to build conversations around strict policing, increase parental awareness, and speak up for our nations most precious asset – children.”

Actors Ananya Panday and Radikaa Sarathkumar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, and others participated in the event.

