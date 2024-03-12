GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Sumithra Prasad of Dorai Foundation gets award for bringing child mental health issues into the mainstream at 6th edition of The Humanitarian Awards

March 12, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The awardees and dignitaries at the sixth edition of the Humanitarian Awards held in Chennai.

The awardees and dignitaries at the sixth edition of the Humanitarian Awards held in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two people were honoured at the sixth edition of The Humanitarian Awards held in Chennai. It is an effort to put the spotlight on the prevention of child sexual abuse and campaigns for child rights. While Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sumithra Prasad of Dorai Foundation was presented an award for bringing child mental health issues into the mainstream and working with those with autism and dyslexia.

Speaking at the event, politician and event organiser Apsara Reddy said: “We bring the focus on activists and educationists working towards child rights. There is remarkable work happening across south India, but there is less focus on the work of grassroots activists. We need to build conversations around strict policing, increase parental awareness, and speak up for our nations most precious asset – children.”

Actors Ananya Panday and Radikaa Sarathkumar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, and others participated in the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.