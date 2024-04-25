Nainar Nagenthran to appear before Tambaram police on May 2 in connection with seizure of ₹3.99 crore unaccounted cash

April 25, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP leader and Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday said he has received the summons issued by the Tambaram police directing him to appear before them in connection with the seizure of ₹3.99 crore from three passengers of Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express at Tambaram railway station on April 7.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Nagenthran confirmed the receipt of the summons and said he would appear before the Tambaram police on May 2. He alleged he was being targeted in connection with the seizure of unaccounted money and termed it as “political conspiracy.”

“Though the Election Commission had seized over ₹200 crore unaccounted cash in the State before the polls, I am being singled out and targeted for political reasons. I have made it clear that the amount seized was not mine,” said Mr. Nagenthran, adding he would extend full support to the police throughout the investigation.

One of the three passengers who attempted to transport the cash reportedly claimed to the investigators that they had links with Mr. Nagenthran and the amount was allegedly meant for election-related purposes in the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. A week after the seizure, the police had issued summons to Mr. Nagenthran to appear before them for investigation.