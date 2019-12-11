Nagoor Dargah management dispute solved through mediation

In a significant achievement, the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre (TNMCC) attached to the Madras High Court has succeeded in bringing to an end a long pending dispute between the trustees over administering the famous Nagore Dargah built over the tomb of Sufi saint Shahul Hameed in Nagapattinam district.

Justice T.S. Sivagnanam appreciated the trained mediators of the centre led by senior counsel Sriram Panchu as well as advocates S. Haja Mohideen Gisthi and Srinath Sridevan representing the warring parties for having cooperated with the mediation process ordered by the court on June 27 this year and ensuring an amicable settlement.

The judge also appreciated the parties concerned for having agreed to withdraw all cases pending before various courts so that the services of the court appointed adhoc administrative committee could be dispensed with and instead the trustees would begin to manage the dargah with the aid and counsel of an advisory board.

“The famous Sandhanakoodu festival which attracts people from all over the world is to be celebrated on January 26, 2020. Every year, one of the parties approaches the court for certain directions such as police protection, convening a peace committee meeting etc. In the light of the settlement arrived at now, this court hopes the forthcoming festival shall be conducted in a grand manner by all trustees joined together and by contributing their mite,” the judge said.