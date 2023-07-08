Nagaland Governor inaugurates Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery Convention

July 08, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has been a forerunner in healthcare, particularly in ophthalmology and has many premier eye institutes, Nagaland Governor L. Ganesan said here on Saturday.

Mr. Ganesan, who inaugurated the 38th Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery Convention (IIRSI) 2023, said: “There is a high prevalence of eye disorders in India. According to the World Health Organisation, India has an estimated 12 million people suffering from blindness and it can be reduced. This conference has a session relating to cornea and vision, which has been made more interesting by organising it as an interactive one.”

Amar Agarwal, secretary-general of IIRSI and chairman of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, said the idea of this two-day conference with nearly 4,000 ophthalmologists from 25 countries participating in it, is to present to them the latest techniques, particularly with respect to cataract and refractive surgery. “Of the 12 million who suffer from blindness, nearly 55% have cataract which can be treated easily. In the conference, we are showcasing to the doctors, the latest techniques such as glued intraocular lens implantation and pinhole surgery,” he said.

Mahipal Sachdev, chairman, scientific committee, IIRSI, said India was on a par with the U.S., China and China when it comes to performing cataract surgeries and the country today had about 30,000 ophthalmologists. “We can do this surgery with exceptional results at a much lower cost compared to many countries,” he added.

Several international and Indian doctors were given awards during the occasion.