Nagaland engineer in Chennai sentenced to 10 years in jail for killing ATM guard

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 12:41 IST

The incident took place in 2007, when the engineer pushed the guard during an argument, leading to the latter’s death

A Sessions Court in Chennai has convicted and sentenced an engineer from Nagaland to 10 years of imprisonment, for the murder of an ATM security guard in 2007.

Security guard Ravi, 42 of Vedanthangal, was found dead outside an ATM near the Ezhilagam campus, Chepauk in June 2007. The Anna Square police investigated the case and arrested the accused, Tietho Police Rhakao, 26 of Nagaland, who was working at a private firm in the city.

Tietho had sought the help of the guard when his ATM card did not work. An argument broke out between them and in the melee, Tietho had pushed the guard down, which led to his death.

Anna Square police arrested Tietho and after a trial, he was granted bail in 2010. However, he went absconding after that. He was caught again in October 2017 in New Delhi. The accused was brought to the city on Saturday and was remanded in judicial custody. He was tried for offences including murder before the V Additional Sessions Court.