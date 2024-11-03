Naga is back with a thriller web series

Director Naga, famous for ‘Marmadesam’, a mystery television series that was incredibly popular as a suspense thriller during the 1990s, has returned with another web series in the genre.

‘Aindham Vedham’ is a Tamil mythological thriller featuring a vast ensemble of cast, with Sai Dhansika as the protagonist ‘Anu’. Produced by Abirami Media Works, the series is garnering patronage for its intriguing plot line that has a blend of mythology, science, and mystery.

It has been streaming on ZEE 5 since October 25 in Tamil as well as Telugu.

Written over a decade

Explaining how the series shaped up, Mr. Naga said at a press briefing that he wrote the story for almost a decade and the screenplay was done in seven months. The series also attempts to address the fears about the consequences of artificial intelligence. There are two more seasons in the series and the crux of the next seasons would be whether humans succeed in their mission.

The series is centred around ‘Anu’, who is on a mission to deliver an ancient relic to a priest in Tamil Nadu, and what unravels through her journey forms the eight-part series.

Y.G. Mahendran, Santhosh Pratap, Devadarshini, and Ponvannan have essayed significant roles in the series. According to the crew, it took nearly three years to complete the project to achieve finesse. Much hard work and meticulous planning had gone into the making of the web series that also overcame many hurdles.

Santhosh Pratap recalled visiting new locales for the series that served as a learning experience and how many of the crew members continued to work despite illness during the shooting at Varanasi.

Lyricist Snekan acts in a serial

Lyricist-turned-politician Snekan will be seen again on the small screen. This time, as a TV serial actor.

He would adorn the role of Bharathi in the Tamil television serial, ‘Pavithra’, to be aired on Kalaignar TV. The plot would revolve around Bharathi from a humble background who aspires to be a poet, and his link with a prominent family in the town.

‘Pavithra’, which is raising the expectations of TV serial enthusiasts with its cast of actors, will be aired from November 4. The first episode, featuring a flashback sequence, would run for two hours from 7 p.m. The daily episodes would be broadcast at 8.30 p.m. from November 5.

Geetha’s comeback

The serial would have actor and former news anchor Anitha Sampath cast as Bhavani. Veteran actor Geetha, who has donned various roles in films of different languages, would join the cast as Ramadevi. Geetha is making a comeback to the Tamil small screen after several years. The other star cast in the daily soap, produced by Sagasra Productions, is Radha of ‘Sundara Travels’ fame.

Recently, Snekan posted a video on social media on his clean-shaven look, pointing out that he had shaved off his beard after more than a decade for the new project. Interestingly, both Snekan and Anitha Sampath were contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil show.

