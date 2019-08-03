Nadigar Sangam results to get delayed due to legal wrangle

The results of elections held to South Indian Artistes Association (popularly known as Nadigar Sangam) on June 23 does not appear to get declared anytime in the near future as the Madras High Court on Friday refused the plea for an early hearing of a related writ petition and instead adjourned the case to August 20.

Justice P.D. Audikesavalu rejected the plea made by the counsel for Nadigar Sangam to hear the case on Monday and adjourned it by two weeks for filing of reply to the counter affidavit of Registrar of Societies who had questioned the locus standi of actor Vishal Krishna to claim to be the secretary even after completion of his tenure.

The writ petition had been filed by the association, represented by Mr. Krishna, challenging the Registrar’s June 19 order through which the latter had suspended the election due to be held on June 23.

However, Justice Audikesavalu on June 21 permitted the election as scheduled but ordered that the results should not be declared until further orders.

When the case was heard on Friday, the judge was told that Justice R. Subramanian of the High Court too had passed an interim order on Thursday in a civil suit filed by a member of the association to declare the election held on June 23 as null and void.

However, there was no clarity on what exactly the interim order was.

While one set of counsel claimed that the other judge too had stayed the declaration of the results, the counsel for Nadigar Sangam said, the other judge had actually ordered that even if the results get declared, they must not be given effect to. Not wanting to take chances, Justice Audikesavalu ordered that the other judge’s order may be produced on August 20.