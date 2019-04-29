Nadigar Sangam elections soon

The current office-bearers of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) or Nadigar Sangam announced on Sunday that their three-year term had ended.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting convened, actor Nasser, Nadigar Sangam president, said that their term had legally concluded and that elections would be announced soon.

“We have taken an important resolution about the elections today. We will be appointing a retired judge as an election officer and he will take over the other legalities and administration of the association. In our term, we have worked successfully on what we had promised for the association and the members,” he said.

The appointment of the electoral officer is expected to be done by the end of next week and the date of the elections will be announced following it.

In a highly publicised election, the team consisting of actors Nasser, Vishal, Karthi, Ponvannan and Karunas were elected as the office bearers of the Sangam in October 2015 for a three-year term.

In the 65th general body meeting, the office-bearers had said that they would have an extended term and not have polls till the construction of the new Nadigar Sangam building was complete. While the inauguration for the building was slated for March 2019, the building is yet to be completed. “We have been constantly working from day one of our tenure for the construction of the building. There have been several hurdles and legal issues, which resulted in our plan getting delayed by about six months. Work on the building, however, is progressing briskly now,” said actor Ponvannan, the vice-president.