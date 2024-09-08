Nadaswaram exponents Desur Brothers honoured

Two nadaswaram exponents from Kancheepuram, S. Shanmugasundaram and S. Sethuraman, known as Desur Brothers, received the Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Award 2024 on Sunday.

This year being the 125th birth anniversary of journalist and writer Kalki Krishnamurthy, a documentary on his life was also released at the event.

After presenting the award, V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras, spoke about the need to democratise opportunities. “Kalki Krishnamurthy has worked towards democratisation of opportunities; this is the underlying theme in many of his novels. We are living in a time when only 27% of those who finish school pursue undergraduation. This must change, and every student should be able to do it. Nearly 8,000 students studying in IIT are below the poverty line, and are given scholarships,” he said.

Noting that gender balance is crucial in educational institutions, Mr. Kamakoti said several initiatives had been taken at IIT-Madras in this regard. “Our country is the most youthful nation. Our youth will be leaders of tomorrow. Hence, if we don’t have a good education system and focus on character building, it will be a very bad scenario,” he added.

Mr. Kamakoti also spoke about the impact made by Kalki Krishnamurthy. “Even after 125 years, if we are able to remember him, that’s the kind of influence Kalki Krishnamurthy has had,” he said.

Seetha Ravi, managing trustee of the Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust, also spoke during the occasion.