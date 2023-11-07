NABET awards two star ranking to RTC, Avadi

November 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Recruit Training Centre (RTC), CRPF, Avadi on Tuesday was accredited with two-star ranking as a “very good” training institute by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training after on-site accreditation.

The RTC imparts basic training to newly inducted CRPF constables. The Avadi RTC is the first para military force institute in the State to get this two star accreditation. DIG/Principal, RTC, CRPF, Avadi M.J. Vijay accepted the accreditation certificate and credited the faculty and staff of the centre for their efforts in achieving this recognition.

